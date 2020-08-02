Regional News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Three overlords in Northern Region receive copies of vigilantism act

Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II

Three overlords and 13 paramount chiefs in the Northern and North East regions have received a copy each of the vigilantism and other related offences act 999-2019.



The three overlords are Yaa-Naa, overlord of Dagbon, Nyelinbolgu Naa, regent of Nanum and Nayiri, overlord of Mamprugu in the North East region.



The traditional rulers were given copies of the act to help create awareness of the ban of all forms of vigilantism in the country. They are also to study and adhere to the implementation of the act.



However, the main focus is to get the overlords informed of the new law and the punishments accompanied with it as the country gears towards election 2020.



The act will guide them to deal with miscreants within their traditional areas during this year’s elections.



By receiving the act, the kings and their subjects are expected to refrain from using their influence to intervene for culprits who would fall foul to the act.



Presenting the act to the overlords at their various palaces, Northern regional director of NCCE, Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani entreated them to use their positions to preach peace before, during and after this year’s general election.



All three Kings pledged their support to government’s efforts in ending vigilantism and assured that, whoever that would be brought before them as a result of violence would be dealt with accordingly.



The presentation was by NORSAAC in collaboration with NCCE with funding from Star Ghana Foundation.













