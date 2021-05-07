Three members of Christ Embassy church charged

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Three members of the Christ Embassy Church have been charged for flouting COVID-19 protocols.



This was after they allegedly violated the protocols at a recent church event.



The charges include failure to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to Regulation 4 of the Imposition of Restrictions (coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic) (No. 16) instrument, 2020 Executive Instrument (E.I.) 395 and Section 6 of the imposition of the restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012).



The Ghana Police service commenced investigations into the alleged violation of the COVID-19 protocols by the leadership of Christ Embassy Church during a service at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.



The church held the event dubbed Pneumatic night for its members on Friday, April 30.



According to the police, the leadership of Christ Embassy Church did not notify them of the event and they didn’t provide any security for that matter.



The Fantasy Dome has since been closed pending the conclusion of investigations.