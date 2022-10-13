Three major shopping malls that have been shut by GRA

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears that customers may have to consider shopping options from other stores as some of their favorite major outlets have been shut down by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



This is because the Authority has locked up some popular shopping centers in Accra due to their non-compliance with the E-VAT Invoicing system which took effect from October 1, 2022.



The e-invoicing system for VAT collectors was rolled out for 600 large taxpayers that generate more than 90 per cent of the VAT revenue.



But per reports, some of these notable shopping centers have failed to heed to the narrative.



In all, ten shops, including the Palace Mall, China Mall, and Game, have been locked up by the tax collector since it commenced the exercise.



GAME



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, shut down the Game Shopping Centre at the Accra Mall due to non-compliance with the E-VAT Invoicing system.



Palace Mall



In the case of Palace Mall, four of its branches have been locked up.



The affected branches are; Labone, Spintex, Atomic Roundabout, and Weija.



China Mall



Enforcement Officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have closed down four branches of the China Mall Shopping facilities in Accra for non-compliance of the e-invoicing system for Value Added Tax (VAT) introduced by the Authority.



EB/EA