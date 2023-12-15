Three jailed 44 years for auto robbery

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: GNA

Three persons who beat up a taxi driver, tied his neck with a rope, and robbed him of his vehicle at Gbawe in Accra have been jailed for 44 years.



Kwabena Bandoh, a car wash attendant, who has been in lawful custody because he had no fixed place of abode, was sentenced to 14 years.



His accomplices Kingsley Adjei, an electrician and Alex Oppong, a dispatch rider, were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each.



The three accused persons were held on charges of Conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.



The three pleaded not guilty but the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo found them guilty at the end of the trial.



The case presented by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer is that the complainant James Andoh is a driver residing at Weija SCC while the convicts resided at Circle and Ablekuma, respectively



Prosecution said the complainant was in charge of a Toyota Vitz with registration number GW 5160- 23.



On June 21, 2023, prosecution said at about 12:40 am, the accused persons engaged the service of the complainant.



Prosecution said the accused persons who were at Odorkor, asked the complainant to take them to Mallam-Gbawe Police Station.



On their way, prosecution said, they reached a Police snap Check point, and they informed the Police that they had a case at the Gbawe Police Station.



Prosecution said a few meters to the Gbawe Police Station, the accused persons asked the complainant to take the right road, but he (complainant) took the left.



The convicts began assaulting the complainant with slippers and tied his neck with a rope and smeared a hot ointment into his eyes.



According to prosecution, a struggle ensued, and the convict pulled the complainant out of the car.



Prosecution said the complainant became unconscious and the convicts succeeded in robbing him of his vehicle.



The court heard that Bandoh drove the car to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and parked it behind the Ghana Commercial Bank where he was looking for a buyer.



On the same day, the prosecutor said, the complainant reported the matter to the Police, and he was given a police medical form.



Prosecution said the complainant later led the Police to the crime scene and his pair of slippers was retrieved from the scene.



Police intelligence later indicated that the accused persons were at Circle with the vehicle, offering the car for sale.



Prosecution said some Police officers were dispatched to Circle where Bandoh and Agyei were arrested while they were in the process of selling it.



The prosecutor said in the accused persons’ caution statements, they admitted the offence and indicated that they were three of them robbed the complainant.



On July 1, 2023, the Police arrested Oppong at his hideout.



Prosecution said Bandoh and Agyei identified Oppong as their “gang leader.”