Three houses, five vehicles destroyed in fire outbreak at Kwadaso

Regional News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A fire outbreak at Kwadaso-Siloam community in the Ashanti region has destroyed three houses and five vehicles.



The fire is said to have started around 7am on the morning of Saturday, January 28, 2023, according to a report by myjoyonline.com



No casualty was recorded but the fire destroyed several personal belongings and property, including five newly-acquired vehicles parked in one of the houses.



Witnesses say when personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene, the fire had already destroyed possessions leaving residents to run for their lives.



The report also revealed all twelve people leaving inside the buildings were moved to safety at the time the fire started.



The cause of the fire is unknown.



