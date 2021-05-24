Three feared dead, many rendered homeless as petrol tanker explodes at Onyina Nofo in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Three persons including the driver and his mate have reportedly been killed as a petrol tanker exploded at Nyinanufo near Wioso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.



The disaster occurred on Monday, May 24.



It is unknown what caused the explosion but eyewitnesses say the petrol carrier caught fire while getting close to the relatively small community.



The fire destroyed most of the houses in the community, rendering many homeless.



Some affected persons sustained various degrees of injury and have been sent to the hospital for treatment.



Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to bring the situation under control.



Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is working to provide relief items for the victims.