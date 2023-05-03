Three driver unions sign undertaking to abide by terminal regulations

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Three driver unions, namely High School PROTOA Transport Union, Agogo GPRTU, and the Heritage Transport Union have unanimously agreed to abide by regulations tabled before them by the Asokwa Municipal Assembly guiding their operations.



The unions agreed to henceforth load and drop passengers assigned to their respective lorry terminals.



They also agreed on the routes they would load from and where they would drop off passengers.



At a meeting held at the Asokwa Municipal Assembly Offices on Tuesday, the unions promised to abide by the road map and curtail street picking of passengers and loading as well as parking.



Detail



Earlier in the day, the Police Taskforce led by the Divisional Command had to abandon at midstream an operation they had commenced to force drivers to load and offload at their designated terminals.



This was because of the refusal of some of the drivers to go to the Kyirapatre terminal to commence their operations.



Despite some two months of engagement with the Asokwa Municipal Adhoc Committee on Transport, the drivers from all three unions were doing their own thing in the morning.



But later in the morning, the unions agreed to a meeting proposed by the MCE for Asokwa, Chief Akwannuasah Gyimah, to further deliberate on a new road map to ensure the peaceful operation at all three terminals, especially the yet-to-be-optimally operated Kyirapatre one.



Consensus:



After some 4 hours of discussions at the MCE's office, the unions decided that they would, by themselves, engage and deliberate to share a common proposal with the Assembly.



This was after some admonitions and guidance were offered by the Divisional Commander and the MCE, as well as Members of the ASKMA Adhoc Committee.



Chairmen Yaw Afrifa from the High School Junction Protoa Union, Samuel Darko from the Unity Oil Heritage Transport Union and Prince Bonsu from the Agogo GPRTU resolved that vehicles plying the routes such as Esreso through to Kuntanase to Bekwai, Santasi, Sokoban, Dompoase Aprabon, Bantama through to Abrepo Junction to Barekese, and Roman Hill to Kejetia should load from the new Kyirapatre terminal to their final destinations.



They also agreed that under no circumstance should any Transport union plying any of the routes mentioned above load from any other station within the Municipality aside from the Kyirapatre Lorry Terminal.



Signatures:



Signing the undertaking, the three chairmen from the three unions, as well as their witnesses, signed for their respective outfits.



Owusu-Mensah, similarly, the Asokwa MCE, Chief Akwannuasah Gyimah, as well as the Coordinating Director, Mr. Samuel Owusu-Mensah, and Nana Yaw Wiredu, Transport Adhoc Committee Chairman, signed on behalf of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly.



Meanwhile, the taskforce plans a daily patrol of the terminals to ensure strict adherence to the regulations and schedules contained in the undertaking signed by the unions.