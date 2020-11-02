Crime & Punishment of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three daylight highway robbers arrested in Walewale

A locally manufactured gun was found in the house of one suspect

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by Police in Walewale in a broad daylight robbery operation on the Tamale-Bolga highway.



The North East Regional Police who confirmed this to JoyNews stated that the police got intelligence of the suspects mounting a roadblock on the highway between Wulugu and Karimenga at 11am.



The gun-wielding robbers, according to DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, attacked and robbed several passenger vehicles of their valuables.



The robbers sort refuge in the bush nearby upon the arrival of the police at the robbery scene but they were pursued and arrested on motorbikes.



A search conducted by the police at the home of the suspects found a locally manufactured gun as well as cartridges.



DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi disclosed that the suspects were identified by victims of the robbery attack at the Walewale police station.



The three robbers have been remanded in police custody while further investigations are being held before they are arraigned before court.





