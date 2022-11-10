Three children burnt to death by fire in Nagboo

Regional News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

North East Region



Some three minors have been burnt to death by fire that guttered down a thatched room in Nagboo, a community in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



The residents were thrown into a state of shock when the fire razed down the thatched room and burnt the three children all to death without them being rescued by firefighters.



The sad incident happened on Monday, the 7th of November 2022 between the hours of 12noon and 1 PM.



The blazing fire was brought under control by the community members after the children had already been burnt to death.



Speaking to the assemblyman for the area after the incident, Hon Imoro asserted that it was difficult for people to get near the fire to rescue the children because of the heat level.



"The mother of one of the children told me that she was outside and overheard the children wailing while smoke was stemming from the top of the room," he said.



"It was difficult for anyone to get closer to rescue them because it wasn't easy," he added.



The children are believed to have come from different parents who had gathered in the said thatch room to dine and play together.



The ages of the deceased are 2, 3, and 5 years old respectively.



According to the assemblyman for the area, the officials of the Ghana national fire service and the police service were not informed before the burial took place.