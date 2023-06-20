Three charged for assaulting Angel FM journalist in Ashaiman

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: GNA

Three residents of Ashaiman Lebanon Zone two have been arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court for allegedly assaulting Augustine Nyalali Ahiagbor, a journalist with Angel FM/TV.



The three are 24-year-old Abass Mohammed, a national service person, Seth Kwame Baidoo, a 39-year-old civil engineer, and Samuel Yaw Baidoo, a 70-year-old pensioner.



They pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and causing unlawful conduct, contrary to Section 54 and Section 152, respectively, of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



The court, presided over by Mr. Derick Parden Eshun, granted them bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with one surety each to be justified.



The court also referred the case for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and adjourned the case to August 10, 2023.



The prosecution told the court that on May 25, 2023, at about 0610 hours, a toilet facility at Mohammed’s father’s house collapsed and one tenant got trapped in it at Ashaiman Lebanon Zone two.



The facts had it that at about 0710 hours, the journalist received information about the collapsed toilet facility and proceeded to the scene, where he met one other journalist.



It indicated that at the time of his arrival, the victim had been rescued, and some residents were making efforts to send him to the hospital for medical care.



The complainant started taking video coverage and pictures of the collapsed toilet structure, while in the process, Yaw Baidoo went and held his shirt, asking him to delete the video while beating him.



This attracted some others, numbering about 10, who insisted that the journalist complainant delete the videos and pictures, assaulting him in the process.



The accused were said to have struggled with him over his mobile phone, damaging it in the process in addition to tearing his shirt and singlet.



The prosecution noted that the Assembly member for the area who was present, and a witness in the case took the phone from the complainant and together proceeded to Yaw Baidoo and Kwame Baidoo’s house for them to delete the said videos and pictures; however, they could not do so as the phone was damaged.



The journalist then made a complaint at the Lebanon Police Station, where a medical form was issued to him, and the accused persons were arrested, investigated, and arraigned.