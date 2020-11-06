Regional News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Three burnt to death in Anloga junction accident

Three people have died in gory accident at Anloga Junction in Kumasi Thursday evening.



The incident involved a Hyundai vehicle with registration number GC-3897-20 and a tricycle, popularly known as ‘Pragya’.



The deceased, a woman and a kid believed to be her child and another young man were all in the tricycle. They have all been burnt beyond recognition.



Eyewitnesses say the vehicle was driving towards Afful Nkwanta on the inner-lane of the road not far from the traffic light at Anloga Junction when the tricycle crossed it in an attempt to move from the outer to the inner lane of the same stretch.



Fire service personnel arrived at the scene about 30 minutes after the incident and have since doused the flames.

