General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: GNA

Three blind electorates use braille to cast their ballot

Some blind voters used braille to vote

Three blind electorates on Monday voted smoothly with the braille at the Ebenezer Day Care Centre B at the Ayawaso East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



Madam Francisca Atakpa, Presiding Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the polling station had recorded three blind electorates who went through the process with the braille to exercise their franchise.



She said the Electoral Commission provided the brail for people with disability, adding that: "It's their civic responsibility to vote as a citizen and they shouldn't be deprived of that, so this was provided for them to ensure a smooth process."





