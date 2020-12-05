Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Three arrested after police find gun, military equipment in hotel

The items retrieved from the suspects

Two more persons have been arrested by the police for possessing firearms and military equipment just days to Ghana’s December polls.



This brings the number of suspects to three –hours after a first suspect named as Raymond Quashie was picked up in a hotel room at Ajumako/Essiam in the Central Region on Friday.



Police in the Central Region confirmed the arrest of the two suspects but did not reveal their identities.



A search in the room revealed a Czech-made pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition. The pistol is said to have been registered in the name of one Dr Kwabena Dufour.



Military camouflage attire, military boots, desert boots, three handcuffs, one jackknife, a hood, a mask, military belt, three bulletproof vests, a black muffler among others were also found in the room of the suspect.



The suspects have been detained as police investigation continues, a source told dailymailgh.com.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.