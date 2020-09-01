Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Three armed men who robbed Damongo NPP campaign members arrested

The suspects were arrested by the by the police in Busunu

Three men suspected to be of Fulani extraction have been arrested by the police in Busunu and handed over to the Damongo police for allegedly involved in a robbery incident on the Damongo to Kotito road.



The suspects succeeded in forcefully taking two motorbikes at gunpoint belonging to campaign team members of the New Patriotic Pary(NPP) in the Damongo Constituency campaign that was returning to Damongo from some communities on the Kotito to Damongo road after meeting party faithful.



One person sustained several degrees of injuries after he was shot in the process and currently receiving treatment at the Damongo Catholic Hospital



An eye witness who was part of the team, Mr Rauf Sly narrated the incident to Bole based Nkilgi FM and disclosed that they were moving to Damongo after they engaged with party members and all of a sudden the young men who had already attacked two motor riders flashed torchlights into their vehicle.



The driver who sensed danger quickly reversed and veered into the bush and so the members succeeded in jumping out of the vehicle and run into the bush. The armed men had already seized the two motorbikes of two members of the campaign team who took the lead.



The NPP campaign team lodged a formal complaint to the police in Damongo at about 12:00midnight on Monday 31st August, 2020 and as well made calls to the police in Busunu and other places in the region.



The suspects according to the police in Busunu were arrested at about 4:00 am on Monday 31st August, 2020 with pictures of the motorbikes taken and sent to Damongo which the NPP team recognised as their motorbikes.



One of the suspects, however, managed to run away after telling the police he was going to bring the documents of the motorbikes with the remaining three escorted to the police in Damongo where they are assisting the police in the investigation.



The Kotito area last year witnessed a similar robbery incident involving the Damongo Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary and some executives who were robbed at gunpoint with their mobile phones seized.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.