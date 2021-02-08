Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

Three armed men murder security man at Ashongman

The body of the deceased has been removed and deposited at Police Hospital morgue in Accra

Three armed men on Monday broke into the GOIL Filling Station Ashongman Pure Water and took away GH¢2,006 and murdered a security man in the process.



The night security man whose name was only given as Effo who is in his mid-forties was found dead in a minibus at the Filling Station, with multiple cuts on his body.



DSP Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of Accra Regional Police Command, made these known to the Ghana News Agency.



She said at about 03:00 hours on Monday, information was received through Police Control Room about an ongoing robbery at the Filling Station.



She said the Police team immediately proceeded to the scene where they met two attendants locked up in one of the offices and rescued them.



DSP Tenge said according to the two attendants, at about 02:30 hours, three young men who were speaking pidgin English with foreign accent, broke into the office, robbed them of GH¢2,006.00 being the previous day's sales.



She said the suspects who were armed with a gun believed to be AK47, an iron bar and a knife attempted to break the safe but were unsuccessful.



They then locked up the two attendants and made away with their phones and a laptop.



The District Command has since taken steps to secure the scene from tampering, contamination and destruction of potential evidence.



Meanwhile, Crime Scene Management Team from the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department has been contacted to assist in investigations.