Three alumni of Regent University win ‘Forty under 40 Awards’

'Forty under 40 Award' seeks to identify, honour and celebrate individuals with national influential

Three alumni of the Regent University College of Science and Technology have been awarded in the 2020 edition of the ‘Forty under 40 Awards’ held in Accra.



The awardees are; Benjamin Kweku Nettey Larbi, Romeo Rich-Love Seshie and Derrick Kwapong Darko.



The ‘Forty under 40 Award’ programme seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential, accomplished, young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said Benjamin Larbi emerged winner in the Human Resource and Development Award Category; Derrick Darko won the Family Business Award Category; and Romeo Seshie was adjudged winner for the Banking and Finance Award Caegory.



It said Larbi completed Regent in 2011 after pursuing BSc. Degree in Computer Science and was passionate about empowering youth with the tools, opportunities, products and services to maximize their potential.



“For the past seven years, Larbi has represented youth voices at various high-level dialogues and youth for a in Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa. He was recognised for his youth development work locally and internationally and his involvement with a number of youth-serving organizations including; the African Youth Commission, of which he is a founding member. Other organisations include; YOUNGO, the UN Group for Children and Youth, and Youth Bridge Foundation,” the statement said.



It said Larbi served as the Acting Head of the Communications Unit at Regent University College of Science and Technology, a leader in private university education in Ghana.



The statement said Darko graduated from the Regent University in 2011 with a BSc. Degree in Business Administration (e-commerce) and is a security consultant, who currently spearheaded the operations of Lion Security Services Limited, a leading Ghanaian private security company with a workforce of over 1,000 personnel.



He oversees the company’s provision of security services for several local and multinational companies in the country.



The statement said Romeo Seshie obtained a BSc. in Accounting and Information Systems at Regent.



He is an Accountant, Auditor and Financial Analyst and the Chief Executive Officer of Quick Credit and Investment Micro-credit Limited, a micro credit institution that offers support to small businesses through its loan scheme.



The statement said since the establishment of the company, it had provided financial support to over 50,000 Ghanaians.



Benjamin Larbi in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: “It’s a real honour to be selected as the recipient of this award” adding that; “I would like to thank God almighty for giving me a purpose to live for.



“I am grateful to the Awarding Board, and the voting public for deeming me worthy of this recognition, and thankful to my family for their unflinching support of my youth development journey.”



The ‘Forty under 40 Awards’ is organised by Xo-dus Communications Limited and is endorsed by the Ministry of Business Development and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the flagship policy initiative of the Government.



It covers a wide range of sectors ranging from banking and finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology and innovation amongst others.



The awardees are persons who have demonstrated their commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.

