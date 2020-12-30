Regional News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Three accident victims battle for their lives after ambulance call went unanswered

The white Toyota vehicle was involved in the accident

Three persons have suffered severe degrees of injuries after they were involved in a gory accident and the Ghana Ambulance Service failed to show up.



A Toyota Pickup (Hard Body) truck with registration number GN 6381 – 12 was involved in the said accident that occurred at Nantong-Zou, a farming community a few kilometers from Tamale on December 29, 2020.





According to eyewitnesses, the pickup car veered off the road into the bush on its way from Tamale to Yendi.



The vehicle is said to have somersaulted severally leaving the windscreens and other parts damaged.





The victims were however rushed to the Tamale General hospital by some Good Samaritans after several calls to the National Ambulance Service went unanswered.

