Three KNUST students die in two separate accidents

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) got killed in two separate accidents on Saturday, March 27.



Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the Public Relations Officer of KNUST said:



“We learnt a car with about five occupants who are all students - one is a student of the University of Ghana and four of them are students of KNUST - they crashed into a tree by the roadside around 3am. Two of them lost their lives, one is in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and two other occupants are in stable condition and responding to treatment.”



The other accident was recorded when a student fell off the stairs at the Unity Hall of KNUST.



“Around 11am, we learnt of another incident where a Level 100 student went to the Unity Hall to visit a friend and while they were having a conversation, I think he passed out and fell on the staircase of the first floor and then hit the head against the wall. He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Doctors tried all they could but unfortunately we lost him,” he said.



He disclosed further that families of the deceased have been informed about the unfortunate incident.



He expressed sadness over the issue and assured the families of the bereaved students of the school’s support in these difficult times.



