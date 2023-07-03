Three Ghanaian students among 8 finalists in Global Students Innovation Contest in USA

General News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Three Ghanaian students from the Heritage Christian College in Ghana have made it to the finals of this year’s Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge (FGSIC) held at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.



The group named ‘Team Clean Crop Fertiliser’ competed against 31 teams consisting of 80 students from 22 universities across 9 countries.



The group led by Rebecca Ocloo Akorli, David Bonyamya-Zimbo and Emmanuel Mensah, demonstrated an ingenious solution to a significant sanitation and agricultural challenge in Ghana.



Their solution of converting urine into organic fertiliser is aimed at revolutionising agriculture with sustainability and environmental friendliness. This captivated both the judges and the audience throughout the event.



Recognising the exceptional achievement, Team Clean Crop was awarded $2,000 to further develop their proposal and bring their innovative concept to life.



The FGSIC encourages innovative minds to address global issues while contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Since its inception in 2011, the contest has connected over 2,500 students from more than 25 countries, recognising exceptional social ventures that make a positive impact and demonstrate financial sustainability.



With a remarkable track record of distributing over $600,000 in seed money, this year’s competition attracted participants from various nations, including Australia, South Korea, Rwanda, Ireland, Mexico, Ghana, and Peru.