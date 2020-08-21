General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: GNA

Three Ghanaian startups selected for African Artificial Intelligence Accelerated programme

File photo

Three Ghanaian startups, comprising Diagnosify, Kwanso, and Xpendly have been selected to join startups in other African countries to participate in an Artificial Intelligence Accelerated programme hosted by the Ghana Tech Lab.



The programme, organised in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and IBM selected the Ghanaian startups and others from some African countries after a rigorous and competitive process.



The other beneficiary startups were Aqua Safi (Rwanda), Congretype Pty. Ltd (South Africa), Chil AI (Uganda), Data Systems (Rwanda), Global Auto Systems (Uganda), Openbanking (South Africa), Tabiri Analytics (Rwanda), and Wekebere (Uganda).



Aqua Safi helps fish farmers to improve fish productivity with water quality, fish feeding, and the best practices in fisheries yield, while Congretype Pty. Ltd focuses on providing societal based solutions in renewable energy, ICT for development, and Climate-Smart Agriculture.



Diagnosify is an AI-powered startup that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose skin diseases, predict the name of the disease, give its severity level, and assign patients to pharmaceutical services or dermatologists.

Chil AI on the other hand uses the power of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to offer Telehealth services, Electronic medical records, E-consultation, automated laboratory results interpretation, E-referral, and E-pharmacy services to African women.



Data Systems focuses on building software as a service application for the corporate market and edutech, while Global Auto Systems aims to revolutionize the health care system in Uganda through using AI and Cloud Computing technologies to improve patient outcomes while reducing the total cost of care.



Openbanking is a new secure, safe, and revolutionary way for consumers to share financial information allowing them to move, manage and make more money with real-time payments and credits approvals on one platform powered by Trusource.



Kwanso provides a solution to prevent, track, and monitor road traffic accidents by offering passengers, drivers, and regulators an App for identifying accident locations and monitoring speed.



Tabiri Analytics is a cybersecurity company building affordable, comprehensive, and automated cyber security-as-a-service solutions for enterprises in underserved markets using machine learning and Wekebere is a Ugandan-based health social enterprise striving to engineer innovative healthcare solutions that give expectant mothers in low-resource settings the healthy lives they deserve.



Xpendly is a personal finance management app that enables young African Millennials to manage their finances in one place, build alternative credit profiles with their financial activity while accessing tailored financial products that help them to save and invest.



According to a statement from Ghana Tech Lab, copied to the Ghana News Agency, the selected AI startups would participate in a structured five-month Accelerator programme and work closely with technical mentors from IBM and business development consultants, to help build their AI ideas into feasible solutions.



These ventures, it said, were leveraging on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in their operations to help solve problems ranging from financial freedom, healthcare, transportation, Agriculture, and software development.



The programme would combine virtual and physical interface in a form of video meetups and a boot camp at the latter part of the cohort, the statement said.



These activities are focused on supporting participating startups to meet clear growth aspirations through measurable targets setting.



The Africa AI Accelerator program is geared to be a turning point for AI startups in Africa, building innovative AI solutions for the development of the continent.



Ghana Tech Lab was established as a strategic ecosystem hub to promote the position of Ghana as Africa’s number one center for highly-skilled digital human capital, seeding innovations, and growing startups.



It provides a free fertile platform for developing and accelerating innovative and promising ideas to achieve a product-market fit that addresses situations in society.



Ghana Tech Lab is a joint-venture between Innohub Ghana and Kumasi Hive under the Ministry of Communications Ghana’s eTransform project with funding from the World Bank.



GIZ as a provider of international cooperation services for sustainable development and international education work is dedicated to building a future worth living around the world with over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy, and the environment, and peace and security.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.