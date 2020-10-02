General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Three Akyem states come together for historic durbar to honour Akufo-Addo

Okyehene at the durbar

Under the distinguished Patronage of the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the three Akyem states of Abuakwa, Bosome, and Kotoku have organised a durbar in honour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The first of its kind state durbar brought together all the chiefs and people of Okyeman in honour of the President.



The President is on a campaign tour of the Eastern Region as part of his re-election campaign in the upcoming December 7 presidential elections.



Delivering a speech in Twi at the durbar, Amoatia Ofori Panin said Akufo-Addo’s great achievements during his first term will secure victory for him in the upcoming elections.



“Nana Addo, your One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, the NABCO initiative, your numerous infrastructure projects like roads have all yielded good fruits; and like Jesus said a tree that yields good fruits must be made to grow…” he said in Twi about Akufo-Addo’s accomplishments as President.



The Okyehene said just like the singer, Lucky Mensah, said in one his songs, Nana Akufo-Addo has exceeded all expectations as President and must be given the nod to continue for a second term.



The durbar by the three Akyem states is hailed as historic because it is the first time the three states have come together to organize such a durbar.







The Okyehene is the second-high profile traditional ruler to make statements that endorse the President as the December polls draws near.



Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Monday, September 28, assured the President that his record in office “will speak for him” in the 2020 polls.







“Your good works in office will speak for you going forward into the election. We, in Asanteman, remember, we do not forget. Asanteman will, therefore, remember your good works on election day. All I can offer you is prayers and blessings.”



Even though Chiefs and traditional rulers are not to engage in partisan politics, the Asanteman noted that “we vote. We will vote based on the good works of the candidate.”



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, thus, urged President Akufo-Addo to direct his communicators and information dissemination machinery to “tell Ghanaians exactly what his Government has done and what is being done” in their respective communities, in the run-up to the December elections.









