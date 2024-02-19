Threat of war: We’ll hand over Manhyia South Youth Organizer to police – NDC

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Executives of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Ashanti Region say they will hand over the Manhyia South Constituency Youth Organizer caught on video threatening war, to the police headquarters tomorrow.



The Police Criminal Investigations Department requested the arrest of Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan for threatening political violence.



Alhasan was captured on video issuing threats of war should the governing New Patriotic Party rig elections or refuse to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress.



After a meeting Monday morning; the party resolved they would treat the interest of the police in the matter as an intimidation and a witch hunt.



He then threatens to engage the NPP in a battle even if it comes to killing each other to defend the victory of his party’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.



Kasapa gathers that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region has responded to the call of the crime office of the Central Command insisting leadership will present Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan on Tuesday.



The accused will not give details insisting the party has barred him from speaking to the media.



He however disclosed to reporter Ivan Heathcote–Fumador that he was provoked by a member of the New Patriotic Party who contended the NPP would not be ‘fools’ to hand over power to an NDC administration.



“This guy I hear is from Asenso Boakye’s camp. He is a teacher. He provoked me by saying ‘if President J.A. Kuffour was a fool to have handed over power to the NDC; President Akufo–Addo will not be a fool to hand over power to John Mahama’,” he recounted.



Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan stated that he was unaware he was being captured on video at the time he was enraged engaging in a banter with the supposed NPP man.



He told Kasapa FM, he felt betrayed that the video was edited to only display his side of the banter while every other provocation of his opposite man was craftily cropped out to hang him.



The clearly disappointed organizer indicated that he respected the rights of the police to invite him and was ready to avail himself of any processes under the leadership of the National Democratic Congress.