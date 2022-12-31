Thousands to Crossover with Pastor Mensa Otabil at ICGC Christ Temple East, Teshie

Religion of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: ICGC

When the clock strikes midnight on December 31, Christians all over the world will wave goodbye to the year 2022 and embrace a new chapter in the New Year; 2023. Many will converge at watch night services thankful to have made it to the end of what has been an eventful year and hopeful for a word of hope for the coming year.



One watch night service that has become the focal point for many is the Crossover Service with Pastor Mensa Otabil. The International Central Gospel Christ Temple has been organizing this highly-anticipated service every year since its inception.



This year’s Crossover comes off at the church’s new campus, Christ Temple East at Teshie. The General Overseer of ICGC, Pastor Mensa Otabil, has over the years used the occasion to share scriptural directions for the year ahead, and this year will not be an exception



Crossover will start with a time of hymns and thanksgiving, followed by praise and worship, music, Bible readings and prayer. The high point of the service will be the sharing of the New Year message by Pastor Mensa Otabil followed by a prayerful countdown into the New Year and a communion and anointing service. The church’s theme for 2023 will also be officially declared and explained.



Not surprisingly, there is a greater sense of anticipation for this year’s event with many eager to put the challenges of an uncertain year behind them and recharge their faith for the coming year. Organizers have indicated their readiness to receive the large numbers expected.



The Crossover service which runs from 9pm to 1am will also be streamed online and broadcast on Joy News TV, TV Africa and Joy FM to cater for the global audience.



New Year services will also come off at 8:30 am for first service and 11am for the second service on Sunday morning.