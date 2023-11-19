Thousands of people grace 2023 Avenor Tutu Do Za Health Walk

Regional News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

The 2023 Avenor Tutu Do Za Health Walk was graced by a multitude of individuals hailing from diverse backgrounds. This highly successful event saw the participants engage in physical activities that promote good health and overall well-being.



The festival planning committee organized this exercise, which witnessed massive turnouts along the principal streets of the capital town of the Avenor municipality.



Commencing at about 5:30 a.m. from Four Junction and concluding at RC Park around 8:00 a.m., this walk lasted for over two hours. At the park, aerobics displays were undertaken while Mr. Nudzor Moses (Hefty) led the enthusiastic participants.



Notably, Torgbui Tete Gefu IV, Dufia of Horti, and his team also participated in the exercise alongside numerous other chiefs and residents who graced the occasion regardless of their age or social standing.



The Chief of Agbedrafor, Torgbui Tali Gafatsi III, delivered an inspirational speech emphasizing unity among the youths to promote development in all aspects.



This year's health walk aimed to achieve two objectives: (1) raising awareness and profiling the fourth Avenor Tutu Do Za, and (2) promoting unity among youths ahead of the climax of annual festivities.



Chiefs, Assemblymember aspirants, various political party organizations' leaders, artisan groups, serial callers groups, Akatsi South Youth Parliament leaders, as well as personnel from different security agencies within the municipality, attended this event.



In his address to the charged crowd at R.C. Basic School after the completion of events for the day, Torgbui LadzeKpo Tete Gefu IV said, "There is development in togetherness," highlighting how bringing people together can foster growth towards achieving shared goals such as developing Avenor Traditional Council into a thriving society."



Addressing the crowd, Rt Hon. Daniel Amuzu Kale, the speaker of the Akatsi South Youth Parliament and the Assemblymember for Atsiekpui Electoral Area, commended the sponsors of the event, hence, the festival calling on other benevolent organizations to join the cause to give this year's Avenor Tutu Do Za a complete showdown.



Japhet Festus Gbede, Assemblymember aspirant in Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral Area, speaking to the media, hails the chiefs and the organizers of the event for bringing the masses together for a common goal.



This year's Avenor Tutu Do Za is scheduled to be celebrated on the 25th of November this year in the central market of the Akatsi South Municipality.