Thousands of Bawumia’s signboards spotted in Kumasi

In a recently circulated video on Twitter, thousands of signboards featuring Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President and presidential aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were captured in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.



The footage available to GhanaWeb showed that the piled of printed signboards were ready for distribution, some packed on the ground and others loaded onto a tricycle.



The display of campaign materials has drawn criticism amidst the prevailing socioeconomic challenges faced by Ghanaians.



Commentary accompanying the footage expressed deep concern for the plight of ordinary citizens.



The commentator lamented the hardships endured by teachers and NABCO trainees, emphasizing that their wages remain unpaid.



"I am very sad this afternoon because Ghanaians are suffering, teachers are suffering, NABCO trainees are suffering, and we cannot pay them, but just look at this," the commentator lamented.



He further questioned the priorities of the government reflected by the presence of signboards, suggesting that the focus should instead be on addressing the pressing issues faced by the people.



"They call something signal, look at them, because someone wants to become president look at the signboards, millions of it. Clap for Bawumia, he has loaded it, dozens of them, I am talking from Suame roundabout, it is here plenty,” he added.



Bawumia and nine others are in the race to become the NPP flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections.



The other contenders are: a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are: a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





