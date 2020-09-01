General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Those who came begging 'try me' should be humble and accept criticism from CSOs – Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Award-winning freelance investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has taken on officials of the Akufo-Addo government for their seeming intolerance of criticism from civil society organizations (CSOs) and independent voices, reminding them that those same voices fought with them when they were in opposition and had no power.



Some civil society organizations (CSOs), especially Imani Africa, have come under intense criticism for criticising Government’s handling of the Agyapa Royalties deal, with some influential members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) questioning their competence.



But Mr Azure Awuni in a Facebook post sighted by MyNewsGh.com has reminded them that they will need these CSOs again whenever they lose power, stressing that CSOs must not be discredited.



“...And those who came begging, “Try me!” should have the humility to accept criticism from civil society and other independent voices. They fought with you when you were powerless in opposition. With all their flaws, you courted their support and quoted their words as though they were memory verses to your political salvation.



Stop discrediting them. Remember you’ll need them again, one day. You will not be in power forever. That highly intoxicating spirit called power will leave your hands and hearts and minds one day...,” he advised.



Leaders of think tanks such as Bright Simons have been castigated by some leading NPP members, especially Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for lacking expertise in investment banking yet criticising the Agyapa Mineral Royalties deal.



Meanwhile, some civil society organizations remain resolute that the deal, which seeks to securitise Ghana’s mineral royalty earnings for a loan of about $500 million, does not favour the country and must be suspended for further deliberations.





