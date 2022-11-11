'Those still engaging in galamsey only yearning for jail' - Amansie South DCE warns

Regional News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

While admonishing the youth to stay away from destroying water bodies and all forms of environmental degradation, the Amansie South District Assembly has provided alternative livelihoods to the residents as the ban on illegal small-scale mining activities continues.



The local Assembly through its Business Advisory Centre (BAC), has taken steps to equip indigenes of Kaniago and Akyekyekrom in the area with a gari processing machine and soap-making machine.



According to the District Chief Executive (DCE), Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the move is to discourage the people especially the unemployed youth from engaging in illegal small-scale mining popularly known as galamsey in the area.



"It's a fact that galamsey used to be a major source of livelihood to our people. Now that step has been taken to protect the environment from further degradation, it is necessary to equip them so they can fend for themselves and family.



"As I present this equipment to you, I hope you won't be engaging in galamsey. And you won't be enticed into galamsey again since the practice remains illegal", the DCE admonished.



One of the opinion leaders of the beneficiary communities, Yaw Bonsu thanked the government, the DCE for such a kind gesture.



"God bless you; Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi. You have proven to fighting galamsey and all you'd colleague MMDCEs in the country can emulate you", the 73-year-old retired teacher prayed for President Akufo Addo and the NPP government to have another term of office.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed how difficult the fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey has been.



Addressing the National House of Chiefs on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the President said the fight against illegal mining has been prominent on his list since he assumed office.



“Since I assumed office in 2017 I have made it a central feature of my presidency to lead in the efforts to rid our country of this menace, which we all now call galamsey. Indeed, it was an important aspect of my inaugural address of that day”.



“It has not been popular, and we have not got the immediate results that I was looking for,” he added.