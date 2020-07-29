Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Those scheming to create confusion in NDC will fail – Ade Coker

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Joseph Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker has stated that individuals scheming to create confusion in the party will fail.



According to him, his greatest achievements as regional chairperson of the NDC is that he has ensured peace in the party under his watch and he will not sit down for someone to destroy that peace.



“In politics, we know the maneuvers going on, somebody who feels cannot win the seat and trying to split our front is trying to stir up this kind of behavior,” he said.



“You see the seeming peace in Greater Accra, we have had a lot of altercations in the past,” Mr. Ade Coker responded when questioned on his legacy for the party.”



When questioned on some members of his party members breaking out to contest as independent candidates in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Ade Coker who has been the Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC for the past 12 years said: “It is never true, it has not come to my notice, I have heard snippets of stories but it hasn’t come to my notice. I can assure you.” he answered.



“The party is paramount, no one will go independent under my watch in the whole of Greater Accra. We have a system and you have to obey the rules and structures of the party if you want to be part of us.” Ade Coker told Citi TV.



Mr. Ade Coker further went on to name the Ledzokoku constituency, Madina, Adenta and La Dadekotopon as constituencies, his party will win in the 2020 elections.





