Those helping 'galamseyers' must stop immediately - Former MP cautions

Politics of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano constituency, has cautioned the people who assist illegal miners to stop their activities immediately.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Samuel Ayeh-Paye reminded Ghanaians of the hazards associated with illegal mining.



Making emphatic mention of how illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, has contaminated the water bodies and polluted communities where the activities are carried out, he advised all and sundry to join hands with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to end the menace.



The Minister has indicated that he will stop at nothing to end illegal mining in the country.



"We plead with those who help the galamseyers to stop and support the President to eradicate it," Ayeh-Paye appealed.