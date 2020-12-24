Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Those calling for my resignation are paid NDC moles – Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman

Chairman for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako affectionately called Chairman Wontumi believes that persons criticizing him for failing to win all 47 seats in the region have been paid to do so.



According to him, the President is pleased with the performance in the Ashanti Region and their undue pressure on him will never yield the results they are expecting.



Wontumi indicated that comparatively, the Ashanti Region did its best for the NPP considering the fact that several seats were lost in other regions.



To him, he is not going anywhere and is not ready to yield to pressure on him to resign from the position he currently occupies.



He said whiles speaking on Wontumi Radio that “Everybody is happy with the performance of the Ashanti region and even President Akufo-Addo is very pleased; we did not lose any of our seats because the New Edubiase seat traditionally belongs to the NDC and that of Fomena which has been taken by an independent candidate is an internal party matter which we will solve; it is only journalists and people who have been paid by the NDC to rubbish our gains who are saying our agenda failed”.



Prior to election 2020, Chairman Wontumi as he is affectionately called promised to win all 47 seats in the Ashanti region or he will resign if he’s unable to lead the NPP in the region to win those seats.



Currently, pressure is being mounted on the Chairman to resign because he failed to achieve the feat but Wontumi insist the Ashanti Region saved the NPP and therefore he has nowhere to go.

