This young Ghanaian tailor insists his children won’t continue school after JHS

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A young Ghanaian tailor residing in East Legon has explained why he will not allow his children get educated after Junior High school.



Appearing on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday programme, Daniel bemoaned that the Akufo-Addo government has mismanaged Ghana’s educational system, hence his decision to not allow his children to go beyond the JHS level.



According to him, “I completed school in JHS 3 but didn’t continue. There was money to further it but I decided not to go because I don’t like it. You will go to school and still come and stay at home because this government has spoilt the educational system… to the extent that students go to school after 4 months. So now, there’s no need… My own children will not go to school or they’ll only get to JHS level and that will be all.”



Asked by the reporter, Victoria Kyei Baffour, what his next move will be for his children after that level, Daniel was quick to mention that “If they have any profession of their choice, I’ll just support them to pursue it.”



The tailor also added that he was a footballer but along the line, he realised it wasn’t going to help him so after completing school, he took up the tailoring job.



Watch his interview with Victoria Kyei Baffour here







VKB/ADG