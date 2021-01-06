General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This was his last hope – Assin North MP-elect’s lawyer speaks after injunction

Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson

Lawyer for Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson, says his client will be greatly affected by the decision by a Cape Coast High Court to grant an injunction, restraining the swearing-in of his client at midnight on Wednesday.



Abraham Amaliba who represented the MP in court Wednesday morning said that Mr. Quayson had hoped that he could file a notice of appeal and stay of execution to allow for his swearing-in when the 8th parliament is instituted.



But these hopes, he says, were dashed when the judge granted the injunction and they were also unable to file their petition owing to the absence of the filing clerk at the time.



“Whilst we were at the registry, he (James Quayson), sent me a text that we should do all that we can to file the notice of appeal and stay of execution because for him, that was his last hope and that did not materialize because we have been locked out. The registrar is gone, the judge is gone, those who matter are gone, the filing clerk is gone. This is not democracy, it’s very sad.



"The registry will normally close at 3. At 2. O clock, this lady had locked up and gone. Not long after drawing their order, the registrar also locked up and left together with the judge,” he said, in an interview with Joy News.



Mr. Quayson who was elected as MP for the area in the December 7, 2020 polls was taken to court for allegedly possessing a Canadian citizenship while applying for public office.



According to the petitioner, Mr Quayson’s allegiance to both Ghana and Canada contravenes the provision of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



The petition was therefore to restrain him from being sworn in as MP for the area, one which was granted by a Cape Coast High Court, just hours before the dissolution of the 7th parliament.



The court injunction gives the National Democratic Congress(NDC) 136 seats as against New Patriotic Party(NPP)'s 137.



James Gyakye Quayson will not be able to join the NDC side with this, to vote for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



This development comes at a time when the two dominant political parties in Ghana are claiming majority status in the next parliament.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.