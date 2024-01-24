This is why NPP is in the hands of rascals - Dr. Amoako Baah explains

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Amoako Baah, a Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has expressed grave worry about the behaviour of some leaders in the ruling NPPP describing them as "Rascals''.



He accused the NPP Council of Elders of failing to call some party activists to order when they violate the party's constitution, thereby creating a certain negative image for the party in the eyes of the public.



Dr. Amoako Baah who was speaking on TV3's "Big Issues", lamented that control over party affairs has been handed over to some young men who may not mean any wrong but due to inexperience, makes avoidable mistakes.



"The leadership of the NPP should have called Wontumi to order and i will put the blame on them because they are not doing their job. i have said it several times, that the party is in the hands of rascals and that is one of them you are looking at right now," he fumed.



His concerns comes in the wake of the recent alleged derogatory statement by the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi. It is alleged that Mr Wontumi passed some disparaging statements against the Asantehene and the Ashanti kingdom at large.



As a result, the Asanteman council summoned Chairman Wontumi and some other persons, but he (Wontumi) reportedly failed to turn up for the meeting at Manhyia Palace due to ill health as indicated by the NPP General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Koduah. The expalnation was rejected by the Asanteman Council who demanded Wontumi's presence within a week.



To Dr. Amoako Baah, "in settling matters of this nature, it is prudent for a much older person to go before the Asanteman Council and not Lawyer Justin Koduah who is relatively younger," and therefore implored the "intervention of the NPP's Council of Elders to plead on behalf of the Regional Chairman."