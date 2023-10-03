This is why Dormaa is one of the cleanest towns in Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the most significant things you will quickly realise when you set your foot on the soil of Dormaa is how clean the town is.



This is something that is very alien to the inhabitants of the Greater Accra Region and it’s because of the dedication the overlord of the traditional area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II has given to see his jurisdiction clean all the time.



In an interview on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyeman Badu II, shared that he was inspired by the traditional ruler of Assin Kushia, Nana Ahunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, who mans the neatest town in the Central Region and decided to follow suit.



The Dormaahene mentioned that emulating good things is wise, hence his provision of dustbins at vantage points like Assin Kushia.



“For some time, we’ve been doing but it wasn’t on a larger scale. About three, or four years ago, it struck me about a certain in the Central Region. The town whose overlord is my own brother; Nana Ahunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI.



"I’ve heard so much about his town that it is the neatest town and in one of my celebrations; I think 22nd or 23rd anniversary on the stool, I had cause to commend him for having chalked that feat.



"So ever since, maybe two or three years, I decided to emulate him to see how I can also lead my people to bring sanitation to their doorsteps to help clean our environment, weed, ensure that we put dustbins and clean our surroundings so, yes, yes. We’ve been doing that. It’s not easy. We’ve gone through about 200 of our towns and still counting, we are still doing it.



“Like I already said, we emulated Assin Kushia. We saw Nana Prah Agyensaim has put dustbins at vantage points and we decided to emulate him. When you see someone is doing a good you know, viable project, you will try to emulate and see how best you can imbibe into your environment.



"So, everywhere that you go, it’s not only in Dormaa Ahenkro, everywhere within the 200 towns and still counting, we make sure that we provide them with dustbins. We put them at the vantage points.



"We ensure that we provide some black bags at their disposal so that some of these rubbers, polythene bags and the small small things we want to litter around, we can put them in. So, that we have a safe and clean environment,” Nana Agyeman Badu II told Daniel Oduro on The Lowdown.



Filth in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana and other major parts of the country has become a cankerworm that is slowly eating into the daily lives of the residents.



Members of the Zoomlion are seen on the streets cleaning the corners of the country daily yet, this action seems to be insignificant.



In this exclusive interview with the Dormaahene on GhanaWeb TV, the ruler touches on a lot of issues and topics making the rounds on mainstream and social media in Ghana.



Watch the full video below to find out more







BAJ/OGB