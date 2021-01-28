General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This is what Mahama promised Rawlings in his tribute

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr John Dramani Mahama has vowed to ensure that the party continually soars from strength to strength.



In a glowing tribute to former President JJ Rawlings, Mr. Mahama said the NDC will continually instill the spirit of unity among its members to solidify the legacy of their founder.



“For those of us the comrades you’ve left behind, it is time to close ranks and collectively work to guarantee the unity and survival of your party NDC as a vehicle that entrenches your memory and legacy for posterity. Boss, you may be gone but your memory will continue to inspire countless generations of Ghanaians to challenge the status quo and use their non-conformism to spur societal progress,” he stated



He also added by saying: “Last year, during the celebration of the 31st December anniversary Winneba you were in high spirits. Little did any of us who were with you that day know that we’ll celebrate the next anniversary of the revolution without you? As the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) your death leaves a vast vacuum that would be hard to fill.”



Prior to the death of the NDC founder, there were rumors that he fell-out with his party.



The party was accused to have deliberately side-lined its founder and failed to recognize him as the leader that he was.



In effect to this, some critics are of the view that the tributes and testimonies from the party, after JJ Rawlings’s death raises questions on whether they are genuine or not.











