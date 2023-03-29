'This is so painful' - Vice President Bawumia comments on death of Kumawu MP

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described the death of Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoa as painful.



The MP died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Below is the full post:



“I express my deepest condolences to the immediate family and Kumawu constituents on the sudden passing of Hon. Philip Atta Basoah.



My prayers are with his family. May Philip’s gentle soul rest in peace.”



