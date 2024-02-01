This is not the Ghana I handed over to Akufo-Addo in January 2017 - John Mahama laments

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has collapsed Ghana, former President John Mahama has said.



Speaking during his Building Ghana Tour in the Asuogyaman District of thr Eastern Region, the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, said: “My brothers, looking at the state of Ghana today, this isn’t the country I handed over to Nana Akufo-Addo on 7th January 2017. The country has collapsed".



“Debt has swallowed the country", he added. Using Asuogyaman as an example, Mr Mahama observed that "no developmental project has been done since they came into power.”



On the issue of premix fuel supply to fisherfolk, Mr Mahama said: “When NDC was in power, proper measures were put in place for fishermen to establish its landing beach committees where premix was given to the committee to hand over to the fishermen".



"However, the narrative has changed: Politicians are now in charge of the premix affecting the works of fishermen. We promised to change it when voted into power.”



He also promised to revive Juapong Textile factory should he win power.



“We’ve been in power before and you all can judge how things were going when NDC was in Parliament. This is an election year and we are contesting again. We all know that if you are given power, you are meant to serve the people and you must know what the people need to address that.”