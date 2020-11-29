General News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

This is how John Mahama celebrated his 62nd birthday

play videoNDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is today celebrating his birthday.



John Dramani Mahama who turns 62 years old took time to pay a visit to the children's ward of the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.



Mr Mahama also interacted with some children and their parents in the ward and encouraged them to take their medication while hoping for them to recover from their ailment.



The NDC flagbearer, however, made a donation of some assorted food items and toiletries to the children’s ward unit of the hospital.



Following the visit, John Mahama, in an interaction with Woezor TV said “I wish all Ghanaians the best and I feel blessed to be alive in very good health at 62 years of age…I wish that everybody has a healthy and long life. We look forward to a peaceful election and that let the will of God prevail in whoever he decides to lead this nation for the next four years, He should let the person prevail in the election.”



Mahama was born on November 29, 1958, in Damango to an affluent teacher, rice farmer and politician.



The former president is seeking reelection in the upcoming December polls after losing his seat to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.





