‘This is barbaric’ - Fixing the Country Movement condemns violence at Mahama’s office

Pressure group, Fixing the Country Movement, has called out some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who assembled at the premises of former President John Dramani Mahama to embark on a clean-up exercise while wielding tools.



The group, which is affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), blamed John Mahama for allowing members of his party to display such violent acts at his residence and failing to condemn it publicly.



This follows the circulation of a video of some NDC supporters who had gathered at Mahama's office under the guise of a clean-up exercise.



However, how the tools for the clean-up were displayed, raised concerns, as the party members could be seen brandishing bows, arrows, and machetes, among other tools.



In a statement signed by the convener of the group, Ernest Owusu Bempah and sighted by GhanaWeb, the group chided John Mahama for allowing such a barbaric act to occur while breaching security protocols.



“More shocking is the fact that the former President and his staff encouraged the gathering for hours, failing to disperse them when it was obvious a clash with an opposing group could cause mayhem. Even more disturbing was the violent actions of these hooligans and hoodlums suggesting that their uncivilized behaviour and harmful threats were encouraged by the former president, John Dramani Mahama.



"If not, he would not have allowed these barbaric activities to take place in his office, breaching national security directives and without any prior notice to the security agencies.



“Mahama and his team should bow their heads in shame for such despicable acts within the premises of their office. Is this the same man who aspires to lead this country again? Perpetuation of violence seems to be the forte of this man and his party and Ghanaians should never allow him another opportunity to hoodwink us,” aspect of the statement read.



The group also called on the National Security Ministry and other civil society groups to condemn the act to prevent it from happening again.



“We call on the National Security Ministry to condemn the unlawful gathering at the cantonment office of Mr. Mahama and caution that such brazen acts should never be repeated. Again, we implore the international community, civil society groups, the Peace Council and the like to condemn this unfortunate event in modern-day body politics,”



Read the full statement below



Fixing the Country Movement condemns NDC violence



The Fixing the Country Movement has noted with serious concern the extreme acts of hooliganism displayed by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), supporters of Candidate John Dramani Mahama at the premises of his office on Thursday, November 23, 2023.



In outright disrespect and contravention of the directives by the Ministry of National Security to call off the demonstration against former President John Mahama over the Airbus Scandal, his supporters massed up at his office armed with cutlasses, knives, cudgels and other dangerous implements in an empty and worthless show of machismo even when the security agencies had warned against any gathering.



More shocking is the fact that the former President and his staff encouraged the gathering for hours, failing to disperse them when it was obvious a clash with an opposing group could cause mayhem. Even more disturbing was the violent actions of these hooligans and hoodlums suggesting that their uncivilized behaviour and harmful threats were encouraged by the former president, John Dramani Mahama. If not, he would not have allowed these barbaric activities to take place in his office, breaching national security directives and without any prior notice to the security agencies.



Since that unfortunate incident almost a week ago, Mr. Mahama and his aides who are quick to point accusing fingers at will, have not been able to condemn the actions of these mobsters and ruffians. They clearly were in support of such crude and unruly behaviour.



The Fixing the Country Movement wishes to condemn the activities of these violent characters who were looking to scupper a peaceful protest by our group seeking to bring the investigation of the Airbus matter to the fore.



Mr. Mahama and his team should bow their heads in shame for such despicable acts within the premises of their office. Is this the same man who aspires to lead this country again? Perpetuation of violence seems to be the forte of this man and his party and Ghanaians should never allow him another opportunity to hoodwink us.



We call on the National Security Ministry to condemn the unlawful gathering at the Cantonments office of Mr. Mahama and caution that such brazen acts should never be repeated. Again, we implore the international community, civil society groups ,the Peace Council and the likes to condemn this unfortunate event in modern day body politics.



Further, the movement beseeches the former president and NDC flagbearer to call his supporters to order immediately.



Fixing the Country Movement wishes to commend its membership and sympathisers for responsibly heeding the order to cancel the Thursday November 23, demonstration. As stated before, we will employ all constitutional and legal remedies to ensure that the Airbus Investigation by the Special Prosecutor is pursued to its logical conclusion.



Our leadership did a yeoman’s job by restraining our supporters, many of whom had already travelled to Accra ahead of the protest, from moving to the Cantonments premises to retaliate the blatant threats that were issued by these NDC party hooligans.



The Fixing the Country Movement is setting the records straight and draws the attention of the security agencies to the movement’s resolution that, going forward we will equally face any group or persons who will organise any demonstration in Ghana against the government with the full force at our disposal. The right to demonstrate is not the sole preserve of John Mahama and his cohorts!



..Signed…



Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah Bonsu

Convener



