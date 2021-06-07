This Ghanaian lady used TB Joshua's Holy Water and got healed

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A young Ghanaian lady has shared her story of how she was miraculously healed after using the late TB Joshua's "Holy Water."



Reacting to the death of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, she wrote a prayer for him, asking God to give him a peaceful rest for her sake.



Known on Facebook as Kemi Kerls, the young Ghanaian lady, like many others sharing their testimonies of encounters with the late prophet, said she got healed through the late man of God after being hospitalized in 2016.



TB Joshua's death was announced through his official Facebook page and that of his church.



The statement said, "On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”



"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.



As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it."



Her prayer said;



"Dear Heavenly Father,



If not for anything, please give TB Joshua's soul a peaceful rest for my sake.????????

You used the Pastor's "Holy Water" to cause a miracle in my life in 2016 when I was hospitalised. And I am eminently thankful for that!



Please I beg and plea ????"



The cause of TB Joshua's death is immediately unknown. He is survived by a wife and three children.



