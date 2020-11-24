General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: GNA

Thirty-six females contest parliamentary seats in Greater Accra

Ghana's parliament

Thirty-six women aged between 25 and 63 years have set their eyes on Greater Accra Region's 34 parliamentary seats up for grabs on December 7.



The 36 are part of a total of 124 parliamentary candidates in the Region.



Electoral Commission's nomination details available to the Ghana News Agency show that 88 males are contesting as against the 36 females which represent 29.03 per cent of candidates.



It revealed that 10 of the female candidates were contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had nine female parliamentary candidates.



The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) also had four females contesting on its ticket, National Democratic Party (NDP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and independent candidates also have three females each.



The People’s National Convention (PNC) has two female candidates while the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and the All People’s Congress (APC) filed one female candidate each to contest in Region.



Constituency wise, Ada has the highest number of female contestants of four followed by three each for Ablekuma North, La Dadekotopon, and Krowor.



Weija Gbawe, Anyaa Sowutuom, Dome-Kwabenya, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso West Wougon and Ablekuma West, all have two female candidates each.



One female candidate each also filed at Domeabra-Obom, Trobu, Okaikwei South, Okaikwei North, Ablekuma Central, Korley Klottey, Ledzokuku, Tema Central, Tema West, Shai-Osudoku and Sege.

