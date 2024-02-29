Think Ghana first - Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong tells politicians

Religion of Thursday, 29 February 2024

The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frim­pong, has admonished politicians to think about Ghana first and work together to render an ac­ceptable electoral process.



He said that this year is dedicated to electing the country's next president and parliamentarians, saying, "Destiny calls on all of us to manifest our political matu­rity as we go into the electoral processes so that we bequeath to ourselves the development that we deserve."



Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong made the admonishment at the Sakumono CAC to climax the Anim's week celebrations on the theme: 'Equipping Our Children to Become a Blessing to the Nations'.



The week-long celebrations, which ended on Sunday, are held annually to remember Apostle Peter Newman Anim, founder of the Christ Apostolic Church International and the father of Pentecostalism in Ghana.



The programme is celebrated through the children's ministry of the church throughout the coun­try to inculcate in them the life values of the founder and also to be abreast of the history of the church.



Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong also called on the Electoral Com­mission (EC) to be a fair arbiter and independent, believing that it was capable enough to render a transparent, free and fair electoral process acceptable to all parties.



He also stated that this was a time Ghanaians must showcase their maturity to their brothers and sisters on the African continent, proving to the world that Africa has come of age and is capable of managing its own affairs without any external intervention.



Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong also urged the political parties to play by the rules of the game, respecting one another, loving and placing Ghana above their own partisan interest.



He further encouraged Gha­naians, especially the Christian community, to play their respec­tive roles in order to ensure that Ghana has gotten herself a peaceful transition that will usher her into the next level of prosperity and greater growth.



Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong also exhorted the National Peace Council, whom he said are peo­ple made up of renowned men of God who have strategi­cally placed to render sincere services to the nation by upholding the truth and to encour­age the electoral commis­sion and the Polit­ical parties to do the right thing in the elec­tions for Ghana to become the winner.



"As we are in an election year, Christians must promote the culture of peace and transparen­cy. We must also work harder as believers, ensuring sincerity at the workplace and being conscientious to do the right thing," he stated.



The chairman of the church prayed for peace­ful elections as well as for the children in the country to grow and become good future leaders and also a blessing to the nation.