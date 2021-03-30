Things are hard, you don’t have to be a Harvard graduate to see – Kwesi Pratt laments

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

To ascertain the true state of the Ghanaian economy, one needs not to be a product of Harvard or the University of Ghana Business School but rather buy a ball of kenkey from a joint right outside the premises of Pan African TV, veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said.



Pratt on the Alhaji & Alhaji show on Pan African TV noted that while government appointees try to parry questions about the state of the Ghanaian economy, the common Ghanaian is experiencing tough times.



‘Things are hard,’ Pratt exclaimed on the show as he lamented the hardship in the country which he believes will be further worsened by the next taxes.



He bemoaned that prices of goods and services have skyrocketed and Ghanaians are bearing the brunt of the mismanagement of the economy by those in charge.



According to him, the current state of the economy should be a headache to any Ghanaian as things are going from bad to worse.



He urged that the economy should form a key factor in a decision by any Ghanaian in the next elections.



“If you are Ghanaian and you are not worried about the economic situation in Ghana today and you are not looking at future presidential elections from this standpoint of how to rescue this nation, then I’m sorry for you. Because things are hard. Things are horrible.



“No need to go to Harvard or University of Ghana Business School to understand the state of the national economy. All you need to do is to walk out of our gate here at Pan African TV, you see the woman selling food by the road, go there. A year ago, a ball of kenkey was selling for GHC1 today that ball of kenkey is selling at GHC2 if you are lucky. Prices of iron rods I understand has gone up,” he said.



Pratt also stung the Vice President for what he believes to be a deception of Ghanaians. Pratt noted that in opposition, Bawumia pontificated that taxes are not the means of generating revenue only for him to supervise same in office.



“The current vice president told us that borrowing for development is not an option. He told us that increasing taxes is not an option and that we should focus on production as [a] means [of] generating resources for the country. Look at where we are today.



