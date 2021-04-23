Thieves now joining long journey buses as passengers – Linda Dor warns

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

It appears thieves in Ghana have now devised a new ploy to steal the personal belongings of passengers in commercial buses.



The thieves, per the new strategy, get on board long journey buses at Lorry terminals as passengers but carry out their operation by stealing portable personal belongings mostly mobile phones, laptops, purse and other valuables of customers when they alight at rest-stops to either buy food or visit the washroom.



The thieves after the operation then disembark by sneaking out of the bus.



The new approach to crime has been identified by the Management of Linda Dor Ghana and the Police.



Some passengers lost their belongings on Sunday, 18th April 2021, in a similar fashion at Linda Dor restaurant at Bunso junction in the Eastern region when passengers on Accra- Yendi bound bus with registration number AC 1403-20 alighted from the bus to visit the washrooms.



Preliminary investigations by Management suggest that the suspect was on board the bus and after carrying out the operation alighted and bolted away.



According to the Management of Linda Dor restaurant, they have communicated this modus operandi to the various transport companies to be on alert.



Nonetheless, the Management says it has beefed up internal security in addition to the installation of 24hrs operational CCTV cameras on the premises of the restaurant to help track such perpetrators.



“At the moment, our priority is to take appropriate interventions to beef up our security controls already in place thereby increasing police presence at the Linda Dor Police Post and on the Accra-Kumasi highway.



“Management of the hospitality giant reassures the general public that, there is no cause for alarm. Management is collaborating with the police for the further investigation leading to the arrest of the suspect,” Emmanuel Oduro-Boakye -Linda Dor Marketing Manager said.



