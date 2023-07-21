Thieves break into Aflao SHS, dismantle transformer, steal underground cables

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Some unknown persons have broken into the premises of the Aflao Senior High School (SHS) and dismantled the electricity transformer that feeds the school with power and stolen some components in it.



The hoodlums also dug out, cut off and made away with the underground cables to the transformer, leaving the school in darkness.



The headmaster of the school Shadrack Abiuw, narrating the incident to this reporter during a visit to the school, said the incident occurred about a fortnight ago and had since then left the school in darkness, affecting teaching and learning activities as a result.



He appealed to the Ketu South Municipal Assembly and the Electricity Company of Ghana to help replace the transformer for smooth academic activities to continue.



Abiuw said since the school began operating some two years ago, no security personnel had been posted to the school and blamed the incident on the situation.



He called on the relevant institutions to ensure the security of the school by sending in some security personnel to forestall those happenings going forward.