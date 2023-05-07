Thief beaten to death after failed robbery at Kasoa

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Suspected thief believed to be in his middle 30s has been beaten to death at Alico a suburb of Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased attempted to rob some people at knife point on their way to work around 4:30 am Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the morning but unfortunately, he was caught and beaten to death by some unknown residents.



It was further revealed that the deceased, Kofi, is a notorious thief in the area who several complaints have been made against at Kasoa Ofaakor police but he was never arrested.



The killing of the suspect has gotten many residents talking about the incident saying that they are happy he has been killed.



The lifeless body has been picked up by the Kasoa Ofaakor police to be deposited at the police mortuary.



Police have commenced an investigation into the matter.