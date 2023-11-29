They will make up in a few months – Governor calls out sub-chiefs, youth stoking Otumfuo and Dormaahene conflict

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The host of Final Point on Top FM, Kwabena Owusu Agyemang (Governor) has called out sub-chiefs and some youth who are using social media to fuel up the conflict between the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu.





According to him, there is precedent to show that the two chiefs may resolve their differences in the near future hence the need for the youth and other chiefs passing commentary on the matter to exercise decorum in their utterances especially on social media.



“You are taking advantage of the issues and talking anyhow but let me tell you something, you can mark today’s date anywhere, in a few months, the Dormaahene and Otumfuo will meet and greet, and those of you behind will be left there. I am saying this because it has happened before. Tuobodomhene who owes allegiance to Manhyia had an issue with Nana Amayew Akumfi, the Chief of Techiman.



“Ameyaw Kumfi as a result warned Tuobodomhene not to pass through Techiman when going to Kumasi and Otumfuo in response also warned Ameyaw Akumfi not to even use the airspace over Kumasi when travelling to Accra.





“But just recently Otumfuo travelled to Amayew Akumfi’s Palace. Because social media was not popular at that time you were not around to make all these noises you are making today,” he stated.



He emphasised that the conflict between the two chiefs if not managed properly may have dire effects on various matters including the rivalry between Kumasi Asante Kotoko owned by Otumfuo and Aduana Stars owned by the Dormaahene.







GA/SARA









