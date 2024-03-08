'They want to attack him' - Watch Nigel Gaisie's 2023 prophecy about a deputy finance minister

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel in Accra delivered his New Year's prophecies in the wee hours of Monday, January 1, 2024; cautioning the congregation to pray against some of the unpalatable incidents God had revealed to him.



Leading the congregation through the 31st December Watch Night Service at the church headquarters at Dome, he listed prophecies, running into about 20 per GhanaWeb count.



Among the list, Nigel Gaisie made a prediction about a Deputy Minister of Finance.



According to his prophecy, the said the deputy minister could ascend to the highest seat of government if he could navigate impending threats against him.



"I saw a deputy Minister of Finance, if he can take care of himself, I see him at the highest height of government, but they want to attack him.



“If he can take care of himself, in the next years, God will help him and I saw him at the seat of government, but they have ganged, they have sat down, they want to crash him, a deputy minister of finance," Prophet Nigel Gaisie declared without mentioning a specific name.



At the time of the prophecy, Ghana had two deputy finance ministers in the persons of John Kumah and Abena Osei-Asare. The prophetic words seem to have materialized with the demise of John Kumah on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



The late MP was at different times rumoured to be among the potential running mates to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections.



Gaisie has since posted a message on Facebook suggesting that he was referring to the late MP in his prophecy.







AM/SARA



