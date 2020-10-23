General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Class FM

'They told us NPP dislikes Zongos but Akufo-Addo, Bawumia rather lifted us' – Zongo chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia

The Council of Zongo Chiefs of Techiman say contrary to claims that the New Patriotic Party is anti-Zongo and the party will persecute the people of Zongo communities if elected into power, the Akufo-Addo government has rather demonstrated commitment toward the welfare and development of Zongos.



At a grand durbar in Techiman on Thursday, which included several Techiman Zongo chiefs and Imams, the Zongo community recalled that the NPP’s opponents have always tagged the party as anti-Zongo.



"Many people in Zongos were afraid of the NPP because they kept telling us the NPP is anti-Zongo and they will sack people from the Zongos if we vote for them," Alhaji Fuseini Awudu, the Mossi chief of Techiman said on behalf of the Zongo chiefs.



He added: "But Allah made it possible for Nana Akufo-Addo to be elected President and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia became the Vice-President.



“Events have proved that it is better this happened.”



"First of all, we will like to thank President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Bawumia.



"The partnership of Mahamudu Bawumia and Akufo-Addo has lifted Zongo. Zongo is changing wherever you go with development, especially in education.



"We thank the Almighty Allah and we thank the government for its commitment to the development of Zongos.



"We are particularly grateful to the government's vision on education, especially Free SHS."



The Zongo chiefs noted that many people in the Zongos are proud of Vice-President Bawumia for his contribution to the governance of this country, as well as his commitment towards the development of the people of Zongo.



"We are proud to have you and we thank you for all the support you have been giving Zongo communities.



"Many Zongos are determined to support you because of what you have been doing for the country and Zongos."





