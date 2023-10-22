'They think Ghana is for them' - Prof Adei blasts Akufo-Addo, appointees

Politics of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Stephen Adei, has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government over what he says is pervasive corruption under his administration.



Prof. Adei in an interview with TV3 expressed his concern about corruption and arrogance within the Akufo-Addo government, remarking, the 'corruption' and 'arrogance' of the Akufo-Addo government is to the extent that "they think that Ghana is for them and that without them, Ghana will not be there."



He emphasized that some government officials believe they should "tell us who should be our next president."



He urged President Akufo-Addo to address the issue of corruption within his government, specifically mentioning instances where individuals demand bribes for job opportunities in the public sector, saying, "This is what Akufo-Addo must be thinking about and if he knows about it, must be ashamed of, that now, his people demand from you a certain amount before you'll be considered for the job."



Prof. Adei emphasized the need for action to prevent the looting of the country during Akufo-Addo's term in office.



He charged the president to take actions aimed at redeeming his image or risk becoming the one of the most disappointing leaders in the country's history.



"One of the greatest disappointments of Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime is that, honestly, he raised the hope of Ghanaians."



He added, "Ghanaians expected that they had gotten the leader with vision, charisma, determination, and it seems if he doesn’t redeem himself in the next 14 months, he will go down in history as one of the most disappointing leaders."



